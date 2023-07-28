DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.
