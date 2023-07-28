DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

