Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $575.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.80.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $21.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.54. 656,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,871. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.44. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

