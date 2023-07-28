Desjardins Cuts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.34.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.27. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.18 and a 1 year high of C$15.77.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

