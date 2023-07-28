Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 210

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.69) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.25.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,191. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

