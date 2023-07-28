Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target to GBX 210

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.69) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.25.
OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,191. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
