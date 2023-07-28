Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

