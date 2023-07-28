Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.62.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

DLR traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

