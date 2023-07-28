DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 42,075 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 1.1% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 563,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,722. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

