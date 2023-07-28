DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 111,089 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,089 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for 0.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. 132,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

