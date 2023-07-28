Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,429. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

