Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stake Increased by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,469 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,600,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 392,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,578. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.