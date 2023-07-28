Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSCSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Disco in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Disco Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Disco has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Featured Stories

