Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $455.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.58. 644,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,086. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.95.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

