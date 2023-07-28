Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Trading Down 0.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 175,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 137,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,546,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 486,318 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,121,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 405,145 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,057,600,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 225,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after buying an additional 206,890 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

