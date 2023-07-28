Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $107.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 9.8 %

EW traded down $8.96 on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,578,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,868. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

