Element Wealth LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,343,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.67. 533,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,329. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

