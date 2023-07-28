Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $571.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.89. 900,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,646. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.