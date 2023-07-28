Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $467.45.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,197. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.