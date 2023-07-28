Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, a growth of 949.8% from the June 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 27.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,149. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also

