Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $511.88 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,478,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,881,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 14.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $844,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 317,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNQI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. 1,026,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.