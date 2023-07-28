Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $164.23. 401,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $206.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 572,539 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

