Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

ESP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

