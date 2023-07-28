Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Exponent Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,703. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.51.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

