Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
XOM traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.16. 17,448,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,250,514. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $421.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Dempze Nancy E purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
