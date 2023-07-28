Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $287.35. 759,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,033. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

