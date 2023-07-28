Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,846,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,563,094. The company has a market capitalization of $811.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

