Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,922 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

