Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,510. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

