Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.27% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,124 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.