Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $719,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. 44,744,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,209,471. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

