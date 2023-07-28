First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCBC stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,268. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $649.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 2,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at $714,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

