First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in July

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 43,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,747. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 23.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

