First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in July

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 43,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,747. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3006 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
