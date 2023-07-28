FlatQube Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $527.77 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.55517387 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $714.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

