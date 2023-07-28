Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Williams Trading lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 1,663,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.