Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $8.97 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after buying an additional 65,306 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,443,000 after buying an additional 735,798 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after buying an additional 249,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Shares of MMC traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,240. The company has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

