Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 23,366 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.51. 3,915,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.