Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 647 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.10. 5,806,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

