Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 892 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.16. 14,089,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

