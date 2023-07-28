Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,755,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

