Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 708,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulton Financial news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,503 shares in the company, valued at $696,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, CFO Mark R. Mccollom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.