FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Investar Holding Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.47. Investar has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 989,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Investar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 344,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Investar by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 270,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Investar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

