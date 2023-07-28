Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.56 million, a P/E ratio of 108.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Featured Stories

