GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 6.2 %

GENK stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.99.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

