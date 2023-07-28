General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 13,470,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,619,717. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.