Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $145.30 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.