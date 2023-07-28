Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY23 guidance to $10.37-10.52 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.37-$10.57 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 797,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,507. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.14.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

