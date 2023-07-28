Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Graco had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Graco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 508,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,089. Graco has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

