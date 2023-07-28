Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,387 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $552.58. 156,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $494.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

