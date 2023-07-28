Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $76.71. 810,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,062. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

