Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,499 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.2 %

MGM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.68. 1,428,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,695. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

