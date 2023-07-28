Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,775,485. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.90. 739,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,520. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

